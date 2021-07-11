Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Neogen stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $1,221,183.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,421.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

