Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

NYSE DEN opened at $72.00 on Friday. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.56.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The business had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $5,517,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $58,151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 5,772.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 85,439 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $9,741,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

