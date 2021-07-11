Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $94.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.68. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $70.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,469,000 after buying an additional 166,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,873,000 after buying an additional 48,826 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

