Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

LSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

