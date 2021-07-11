Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.70 Billion

Analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce $6.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.65 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year sales of $27.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.57 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $29.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $277.47 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $181.18 and a twelve month high of $280.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

