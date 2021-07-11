Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Arconic alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.07 and a beta of 3.03. Arconic has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $229,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,756 shares of company stock valued at $788,073 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.