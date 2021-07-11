ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ANIP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

