AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AHCO opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.80.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares during the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,277,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 471,539 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,913,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,356,000 after purchasing an additional 244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.