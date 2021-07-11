ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

