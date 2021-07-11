Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Buy

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $260,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

