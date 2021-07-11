Polymetal International (LON:POLY) PT Raised to GBX 1,650

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Polymetal International from GBX 1,825 ($23.84) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,821 ($23.79).

LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,585.50 ($20.71) on Friday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382 ($18.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,051.50.

In other Polymetal International news, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,466 ($19.15) per share, with a total value of £10,555.20 ($13,790.44). Also, insider M L. S. De Sousa-Oliveira bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($20.38) per share, for a total transaction of £20,280 ($26,495.95).

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

