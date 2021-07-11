MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

LON GLE opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 863.99. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

