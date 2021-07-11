MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.
LON GLE opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 863.99. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 904.69 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of £509.16 million and a P/E ratio of 49.38.
About MJ Gleeson
