Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MLVF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.07. Malvern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Malvern Bancorp stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Malvern Bancorp comprises about 3.4% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.91% of Malvern Bancorp worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

