Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $101.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.14. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

