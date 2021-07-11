Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

