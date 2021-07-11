American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AVD. Loop Capital raised their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:AVD opened at $17.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $527.19 million, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Vanguard by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Vanguard by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

