$310,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $290,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.59 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $8.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $7.00 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 121,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 640.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197,636 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

