Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report $50.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.17 million to $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

AINV has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AINV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.27. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

