Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 433,897 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $35.54.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.34 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $10,274,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 824,769 shares of company stock valued at $43,307,207 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eargo by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eargo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

