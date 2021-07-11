Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Shares Gap Down to $18.53

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $18.15. Global Net Lease shares last traded at $18.27, with a volume of 269 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNL. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

