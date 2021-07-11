Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $26.18. Moxian shares last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 15,348 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78.

Get Moxian alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moxian by 1,559.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 226,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moxian by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Moxian during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moxian, Inc operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. The company's products and services focuses on creating interaction between users and merchant clients by allowing merchant clients to study consumer behavior. It serves small and medium sized enterprises.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.