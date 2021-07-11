ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Up to $28.06

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.06, but opened at $29.04. ChargePoint shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 18,396 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

