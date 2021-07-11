Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acceleron got a significant boost with the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of its lead drug, Reblozyl, for anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia. The initial uptake of the drug shows an encouraging graph. The regulatory agency recently expanded the drug’s label for another indication, which increases the sales potential of the drug. Acceleron’s collaboration with a bigwig like Bristol-Myers is positive as it provides the former with cash infusion for development and also support development. The successful development of pipeline candidate sotatercept will also boost the portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is extremely dependent on Reblozyl’s success for growth. Moreover, its pipeline only has one late-stage candidate.”

XLRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.69.

XLRN stock opened at $120.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.74. Acceleron Pharma has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLRN. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,070,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,111,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,254,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $32,815,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 694.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 272,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after buying an additional 237,807 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

