NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NMI Holdings is well-poised for growth on new primary insurance written, direct primary insurance in force and a better risk-based capital ratio. Its mortgage insurance portfolio is expected to create a strong foundation for future earnings. The mortgage insurer should continue to benefit from a strong mortgage origination market and increased private mortgage insurance penetration rates. The company has a comprehensive reinsurance program in place on nearly entirety of in-force portfolio. NMI Holdings boasts a strong capital position. The company aims to generate solid mid-teens returns for its shareholders. Shares of NMI Holdings have outperformed its industry in a year. However, NMI Holdings expects to face significant increase in default population and thus anticipates incurring additional claims expense as well as increasing loss reserves.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NMIH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. NMI has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NMI by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NMI by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NMI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 974,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 121,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NMI by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NMI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

