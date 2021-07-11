Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

