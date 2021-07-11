Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 135.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of 132.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DNKEY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Danske Bank A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 129.00 to 124.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Danske Bank A/S has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.74%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.