Brokers Offer Predictions for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on C. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 101.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

