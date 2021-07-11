Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ANIOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62. Acerinox has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio is 115.79%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

