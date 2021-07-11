Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.65

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.65, but opened at $18.82. Humanigen shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 64,473 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humanigen news, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock valued at $37,349,212. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.