ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGESY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AGESY stock opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

