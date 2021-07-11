Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on XBC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

TSE:XBC opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of C$3.63 and a 1-year high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

