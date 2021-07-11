Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.32.
Shares of TXG opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24.
In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
