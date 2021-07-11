Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$26.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.32.

Shares of TXG opened at C$13.98 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The company had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

