Financial Review: Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) versus Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sixth Street Specialty Lending $270.04 million 6.28 $147.00 million $2.21 10.57 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.83 -$35.45 million $0.03 920.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sixth Street Specialty Lending 0 1 3 0 2.75 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.14%. Given Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sixth Street Specialty Lending is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sixth Street Specialty Lending and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sixth Street Specialty Lending 106.63% 13.60% 6.98% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Summary

Sixth Street Specialty Lending beats Logan Ridge Finance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The fund invests in business services, software & technology, healthcare, energy, consumer & retail, manufacturing, industrials, royalty related businesses, education, and specialty finance. It seeks to finance middle market companies principally located in the United States. The fund invests in companies with enterprise value between $50 million and $1 billion or more and EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. The transaction size is between $15 million and $350 million. The fund invests across the spectrum of the capital structure and can arrange syndicated transactions of up to $500 million and hold sizeable positions within its credits.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

