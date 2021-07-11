$562.23 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to post sales of $562.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $569.10 million. Splunk posted sales of $491.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

SPLK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $211,587.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,766 shares of company stock worth $3,519,652 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Splunk by 1,668.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

