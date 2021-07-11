$857.37 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will report $857.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $811.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $886.76 million. Abercrombie & Fitch posted sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock worth $12,415,246 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

