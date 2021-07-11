Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

reissued their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AML has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Shares of LON:AML opened at GBX 1,921 ($25.10) on Wednesday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 902.78 ($11.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,957.82.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 5,009 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,931 ($25.23) per share, for a total transaction of £96,723.79 ($126,370.25). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 50,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,848 ($24.14) per share, with a total value of £924,000 ($1,207,211.92). Insiders have acquired a total of 85,724 shares of company stock valued at $159,540,144 in the last three months.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.