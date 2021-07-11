Wincanton (LON:WIN) Given “No Recommendation” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their no recommendation rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Shares of LON:WIN opened at GBX 430 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00. The stock has a market cap of £535.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 470 ($6.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 447 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £44,700 ($58,400.84).

About Wincanton

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.