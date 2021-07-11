Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.74.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,916,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.