Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.90 ($21.06) price target by Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €15.60 ($18.35) target price on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Südzucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.95 ($17.59).

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €13.12 ($15.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69. Südzucker has a 1 year low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €17.76 ($20.89). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

