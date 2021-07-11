Warburg Research Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.10 ($15.41).

ETR:KCO opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is €11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -118.78. Klöckner & Co SE has a fifty-two week low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.87).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

