The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €107.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.14 ($108.40).

ETR:DAI opened at €72.89 ($85.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 12 month low of €35.32 ($41.55) and a 12 month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €76.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

