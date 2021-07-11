Morgan Stanley Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €97.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.24 ($97.93).

ETR:HEI opened at €74.62 ($87.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €74.37.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

