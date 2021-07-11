Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€215.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €199.00 ($234.12).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €133.90 ($157.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.84. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €156.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.