Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 424,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.51. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

