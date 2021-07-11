Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

