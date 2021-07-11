Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of CMC opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.