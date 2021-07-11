Silvercorp Metals’ (SVM) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.75 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.25. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$5.79 and a one year high of C$11.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 7.74%.

In related news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,277,219.26. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$25,038.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,800. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,501 shares of company stock worth $292,317.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

