Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given Neutral Rating at CIBC

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$44.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCH. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$44.00 target price for the company.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$29.55 and a 1 year high of C$43.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares in the company, valued at C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total transaction of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.