OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.77.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.47. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.