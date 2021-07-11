MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.11.

Shares of MEG opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$901.02 million. On average, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

