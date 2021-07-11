MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Tudor Pickering

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.11.
Shares of MEG opened at C$8.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
